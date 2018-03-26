Father-son combo of Shekhar and Rahul win top honours

Mumbai : The father and son combination of Shekhar S. Yadav and Rahul Yadav, representing the INWTC (Indian Naval Watermanship Training Centre), Mumbai continued to enjoy smooth sailing and won the last two races to claim the top honours in the Enterprise class on the third and final day of the The Festival of Sails, an annual weekend sailing regatta conducted by the INWTC along with the Royal Bombay Yacht (RBYC), and promoted by the Sailing Association of Maharashtra (SAM).

Shekhar and Rahul, the overnight leaders, put up another strong combined performance and maintained their dominance in the ninth and 10th races to finish with the lowest tally of 8 points and emerge overall winners in this category. Mahendran V. and M. Chandrasekhar from Army Yachting Node finished with 15 points and were placed second, while the Kochi pairing of Chandra Kant Patra and GSK Raju of INWTC, Kochi, with 34 points finished a distant third.

Rahul Chaudhary of INWTC, Goa bagged the top honours in the Bic Nova surfboards category. He was second in the ninth race and did not start in the 10th race, but his overall performances in the earlier rounds proved sufficient for him to claim the top prize with nine points. Rahul was followed by teammate Imti Zulu who completed with 15 points. Rama Shankar also from INWTC, Goa was in third place with 22 points.

Meanwhile, in the Laser Standard event, Ajay Singh Rajput of INWTC, Mumbai won the crucial 10th and final race, which helped him to end up with 12 points and finish as the overall winner. Avinash Yadav also of INWTC, Mumbai managed to seal the second place with 14 points and Ramakant Tiwari also from Mumbai was third with 21 points.

In the Laser Radial class, Ramya Sarvanan of Army Yachting Node and Vivin Vinil of INWTC, Mumbai, both ended with an identical tally of 12 points each. But, the Army men, who finished first in the final two races, was declared winner for his more consistent performances having had five first place finishes as compared to the four first placed wins by Vinil. Punit Kumar Sahoo of INWTC, Mumbai bagged the third place with 19 points.

In the Optimist class, Advait Menon finished second in the final two races, but with a total of nine points won the overall title. Rhea Bhasin of RBYC with 15 points was second and Alok Kumar of MG&G Area Sailing Club with 27 points took the third position.