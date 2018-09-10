Fans laud Maradona’s arrival in Mexico

Culiacan (Mexico) : Diego Maradona arrived to a hero’s welcome in Mexico as the new technical director of second division Dorados landed in the relative footballing outpost of Culiacan.

“Welcome Golden God! Thank you God, thank you Maradona!” read one of the placards held by fans greeting him at the Culiacan airport.

Dressed all in black but wearing a gold, white and black Dorados scarf, Maradona didn’t speak to any of the dozens of fans welcoming him. Accompanied by club officials and his lawyer, Maradona wasted little time negotiating the sea of fans and journalists and being whisked off to meet his new players.

The 57-year-old may have been one of the greatest ever players to lace up a pair of boots, leading Argentina to World Cup success in Mexico in 1986, but his new and humble surroundings are more in keeping with an inglorious record as a coach.

Maradona’s first two coaching experiences at the modest Mandiyu and popular Racing Club, both in his homeland, garnered a paltry combined three wins from 23 matches.