Fans divided over Hardik Pandya’s new look; check out the pics and Twitter reactions

Hardik Pandya plays cricket in his own style and carries that off the field as well. From some crazy hairstyle to a lot of bling, Pandya is certainly on his way to becoming a style icon of the country. On Saturday, Pandya posted a couple of pics to unveil his new look. Both posts were instant hits garnering over 35K likes and over 1,365 retweets. The pictures seemed to be a professional, decked-up photo shoot. See the photos below:

However, some of the fans were not too impressed and made their feelings clear.

Male version of Lady Gaga — Dexter (@MunnaKaTunna) November 11, 2017

Joker Jesa Look Kyu Rkh Rha Bhai 😂 — N I S H A N T. (@NishantADHolic) November 11, 2017

bahi mere area ka gutter bhar gya hai agr askty ho to ajao 😂😂😂😂😂😂😂😂#bhangi #swag — basit naeem (@basit_baba_) November 11, 2017

Abe chindi chor batting par focus kar… ye maathe par painting krane se kuch nahin hoga — Karan (@karanku100) November 11, 2017

Others were far less critical with some female fans of the cricketer going gaga over the pictures.

Woah! man.. 💟 😍😍😍killing it.. 😍 😍 😍 — Priyanshi Raina3 (@PriyanshiSinha3) November 11, 2017

😍😍😍Waooo awsmmm my hero….kung fu pandya…..😘😘😘😘luvv uhhh so much……. — Riya Sarkar (@RiyaSar09257842) November 11, 2017

Meanwhile, Hardik is rested for the upcoming Sri Lanka Test series. Till now, in his short career in the cricket’s longest format, Pandya shone with both bat and ball. The only series in which he took part in was in Sri Lanka where in three Test matches, he averaged over 59 with the bat and under 24 with the ball. Pandya has also been more than useful in ODIs. In 29 games, he has an average of over 36 with a strike-rate of over 118. And, now with three ODIs and as many T20Is coming up against Sri Lanka, fans can surely expect him to make a cracking comeback soon.