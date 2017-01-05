Every time I score runs, it’s for Hughes, says David Warner

Melbourne : Australia’s explosive opening batsman David Warner, who was there on the field when Phillip Hughes was struck on that fateful day back in late 2014, has insisted that every time he scores runs, it’s for the late Australian left hander.

On his way out to bat on the opening day of the third Test against Pakistan at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), Warner gently placed his hand on the plaque stationed immediately outside the Australian team dressing room that was erected in Hughes’ memory.

Hughes succumbed to injuries on November 27, 2014 after being struck by a bouncer during a domestic match in Sydney. The 25-year-old South Australian batsman was knocked out after the ball made impact under his helmet, on the back of the neck.



Warner blasted his 18th century off just 78 balls as Australia got off to a magnificent start in the dead rubber.

Warner’s feat matched Sir Don Bradman’s feat, scripted 87 years ago in Leeds, United Kingdom. What was exciting to see was the way in which the dashing left-hander celebrated his hundred. Jumping in the air and bringing out his emotions, it was like the 30-year-old was remembering something which happened back in 2014.

In the post-match press conference, Warner said his emotion-charged celebration upon bringing up three figures was fuelled by thoughts of his former teammate and fallen friend, Hughes.

“Before every time I walk out here we’ve got our little mate walking with us and always in the back of my mind when I walk out here, he’s with me,” news.com.au quoted Warner as saying.

“I always think he’s at the other end with me. Every time I score runs here or score a hundred, it’s always for him.”

Hughes succumbed to injuries on November 27, 2014 after being struck by a bouncer during a domestic match in Sydney. The 25-year-old South Australian batsman was knocked out after the ball made impact under his helmet, on the back of the neck.–ANI