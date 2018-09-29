EPL 2018 West Ham United vs Manchester United LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India
In the ongoing English Premier League 2018, West Ham United and Manchester United will play against each other at London Stadium in London city. The match will be start from 5 PM (IST).
Jose Mourinho believes Manchester United have been found wanting for motivation in a difficult start to the season, but is expecting a big response from his side in Saturday’s visit to West Ham. United will begin the weekend sitting seventh, eight points off the top of the Premier League, after defeats to Brighton and Tottenham and being held to a 1-1 draw at home by Wolves last Saturday after three straight wins. Marcos Rojo, who is yet to play in the season, will be out of the match due to knee injury.
West Ham are unbeaten in their last two matches. United has a strong record against West Ham. United has lost to West Ham only once in their last 19 premier league matches. West Ham’s Marko Arnautovic will play today after recovering from knee injury.
Watch West Ham United vs Manchester United EPL 2018 telecast on these channels
The match between West Ham United and Manchester United at London Stadium will be shown on Star sports, Star sports HD.
West Ham United vs Manchester United EPL 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Squad:
West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski, Adrian, Ryan Fredericks, Pablo Zabaleta, Angela Ogbonna, Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena, Declan Rice, Aaron Cresswell, Arthur Masuaku, Pedro Obiang, Mark Noble, Michail Antonio, Andriy Yarmolenko, Robert Snodgrass, Felipe Anderson, Marko Arnautovic, Lucas Perez.
Manchester United: David De Gea, Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Eric Bailly, Luke Shaw, Nemanja Matic, Paul Pogba, Fred, Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku, Alexis Sanchez.