EPL 2018 West Ham United vs Chelsea FC at London Stadium LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India
Things have turned around West Ham after defeating Everton FC by 3-1. Now they would be facing Chelsea FC and after that they would face Manchester united. If they win the match against Chelsea, it would motivate Hammers a lot. They have lifted themselves from the bottom of the table despite most of their players departed from the club this summer.
Chelsea started received from Manchester City in the Community Shield final. After that, Chelsea FC looked like a different side in the league and are currently the league leaders owing to their five wins in the five games they have played so far in this season.
English Premier League, West Ham United vs Chelsea FC is to be played at London Stadium, London at 7:30 PM (IST).
Watch West Ham United vs Chelsea FC EPL 2018 telecast on these channels
The match between West Ham United vs Chelsea FC EPL at Emirates Stadium will be shown on Star sports, Star sports HD.
West Ham United vs Chelsea FC EPL 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Squads:
West Ham United: Lukasz Fabianski (GK), Arthur Masuaku, Issa Diop, Fabian Balbuena, Pablo Zabaleta, Declan Rice, Felipe Anderson, Pedro Obiang, Mark Noble, Andriy Yarmolenko, Marko Arnautovic
Chelsea FC: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Cesar Azpilicueta, Antonio Rudiger, David Luiz, marcos Alonso, Cesc Fabregas, Jorginho, N’Golo Kante, Willian, Olivier Giroud, Eden Hazard