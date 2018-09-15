EPL 2018 Watford vs Manchester United at Vicarage Road: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Watford and Manchester United

Watford will head into this game high on confidence focusing to add one more win in their tally as they face Manchester United. Watford started off the English Premier League journey with four straight wins and 9 goals scored in those four matches. Their last game against Spurs would surely give them enough confidence to take on Manchester united.

Watford: Ben Foster (GK), Jose Holebas, Christian Kabasele, Criag Cathcart, Daryl Janmaat, Abdoulaye Doucoure, Etienne Capoue, Roberto Pereyra, Will Hughes, Troy Deeney and Andre Gray.

On the other hand, the defence of Manchester has been out of shape at the moment and that could be a big concern for them as they lost two of the four matches they have played so far in this season.

Manchester United: David De Gea (GK), Antonio Valencia, Chris Smalling, Victor Lindelof, Ashley Young, Nemanja Matic, Marouane Fellaini, Paul Pogba, Jesse Lingard, Romelu Lukaku and Alexis Sanchez.