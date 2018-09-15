EPL 2018 Tottenham Hotspur vs Liverpool at Wembley Stadium: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Tottenham Hotspur and Liverpool

In the upcoming English Premier League match is between Liverpool FC and Tottenham Hotspur. This match will be played in Wembley Stadium and it starts at 5:00 pm (IST) after beating Leicester City in their home by a score of 2-1 Liverpool FC are filled with confidence. It was hard earned win as Liverpool conceded their first goal of the season but managed to stay above owing to the two first half goals from Sadio Mane and Roberto Firmino.

Liverpool FC: Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander Arnold, Joseph Gomez, Virgil Van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Georgino Wijnaldum, James Milner, Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino and Sadio Mane.

Liverpool would be looking for similar result in this game as well but things would not be easy because Tottenham Hotspur are filled with confidence after beating Manchester United by 3-0. However, if Liverpool can get a win in this game, it will be their fifth straight win in the English Premier League.

Tottenham Hotspur: Michel Vorm (GK), Jan Vertonghen, Davinson Sanchez, Toby Alderweireld, Moussa Dembele, Dele Alli, Christian Eriksen, Ben Davies, Kieran Trippier, Lucas Moura and Harry Kane.