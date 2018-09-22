EPL 2018 Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at old Trafford LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India
After defeat against Tottenham Hotspur, Manchester United went on winning all the games they have played in the competitions. Despite being one of the favourites to win this tournament, Manchester United has a lot to prove because Liverpool FC above them on the points table and has also maintained a 100% win record.
On the other hand Wolverhampton Wanderers might have expected for a better reception on their comeback match at EPL. Their defeat at Leicester City became a stepping stone from them as they won against Burnley FC, West Ham United and a draw with Manchester City will give them hope to take on Manchester United.
English Premier League, Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers is to be played at Old Trafford, Manchester at 7:30 pm (IST)
Watch Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers EPL 2018 telecast on these channels
The match between Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers at old Trafford will be shown on Star sports, Star sports HD.
Manchester United vs Wolverhampton Wanderers EPL 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Squads:
Manchester United: David De Gea (GK), Ashley Young, Victor Lindelof, Chris Smalling, Antonio Valencia, Paul Pogba, Marouane Fellaini, Fred, Alexis Sanchez, Romelu Lukaku, Jesse Lingard
Wolverhampton Wanderers: Rui Patricio (GK), Ryan Bennett, Conor Coady, Willy Boly, Jonny, Ruben Neves, Joao Moutinho, Matt Doherty, Adama Traore, Raul Jimenez, Diogo Jota