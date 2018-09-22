EPL 2018 Liverpool vs Southampton LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India
Liverpool and Southampton will play against each other in EPL 2018. The match will be played at Liverpool’s home ground Anfield and will start from 7:30 PM (IST).
Liverpool is on the top of their confidence after winning all of their five matches in EPL 2018. The victory in today’s match will enable Liverpool 6 wins in a row, a feat achieved only twice in the past. Dejan Lovren, Adam Lallana, Divock Origi and Alex Oxlade-Chaberlain will be out due to injury.
On the other hand, Southampton has managed 2 wins out of 6 matches so far, and they are going to have a tough challenge against Liverpool today. Striker Danny Ings will be unavailable for today’s match. Southampton does not have a great record at Anfield, winning just three of their 19 Premier League visits (W3 D6 L10).
Watch Liverpool vs Southampton EPL 2018 telecast on these channels
The match between Liverpool vs Southampton at Anfield will be shown on Star sports, Star sports HD.
Liverpool vs Southampton EPL 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Squads:
Liverpool: Alisson, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Joseph Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Nabby Keita, James Milner, Georginio Wijnaldum, Mohamed Salah, Sadio Mane, Roberto Firmino.
Southampton: Alex McCarthy, Cedric Soares, Jannik Vestergaard, Wesley Hoedt, Ryan Bertrand, Mohamed Elyounoussi, Mario Lemina, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg, Nathan Redmond, Shane Long, Charlie Austin.