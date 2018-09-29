EPL 2018 Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India
Eden Hazard was great in world cup and it seems that he has carried on that form in Chelsea this season. Chelsea’s draw with West Ham United was unexpected but they are expected to show the same game they showed in the last game. Chelsea FC, currently got behind on the league title race after their draw with The Hammers.
Liverpool’s defence has been solid, opponents have scored only two goals in the six games they have played, so they are expected to defend their way out at Stamford Bridge so that they can keep on their unbeaten status as well give Chelsea FC only one point for what would be a very crucial English Premier League fixture for the title race as Manchester City has also climbed up between these two teams on the points table.
English Premier League, Chelsea FC vs Liverpool FC is to be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium, London, at 10: 00 PM (IST).
Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool EPL 2018 telecast on these channels
The match between Chelsea vs Liverpool at Stamford Bridge will be shown on Star sports, Star sports HD.
Chelsea vs Liverpool EPL 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Squads:
Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud, Willian
Liverpool: Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Georgino Wijnaldum, James Milner, Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane