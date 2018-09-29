EPL 2018 Chelsea vs Liverpool LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India

Free Press Journal
— By FPJ Web Desk | Sep 29, 2018 04:34 pm
Chelsea's players celebrate Eden Hazard's opening goal as West Ham United's Spanish goalkeeper Adrian (R) reacts during the English Premier League football match between Chelsea and West Ham United at Stamford Bridge in London on August 15, 2016. / AFP PHOTO / Justin TALLIS / RESTRICTED TO EDITORIAL USE. No use with unauthorized audio, video, data, fixture lists, club/league logos or 'live' services. Online in-match use limited to 75 images, no video emulation. No use in betting, games or single club/league/player publications. /

Eden Hazard was great in world cup and it seems that he has carried on that form in Chelsea this season. Chelsea’s draw with West Ham United was unexpected but they are expected to show the same game they showed in the last game. Chelsea FC, currently got behind on the league title race after their draw with The Hammers.

Liverpool’s defence has been solid, opponents have scored only two goals in the six games they have played, so they are expected to defend their way out at Stamford Bridge so that they can keep on their unbeaten status as well give Chelsea FC only one point for what would be a very crucial English Premier League fixture for the title race as Manchester City has also climbed up between these two teams on the points table.

English Premier League, Chelsea FC vs Liverpool FC is to be played at Stamford Bridge Stadium, London, at 10: 00 PM (IST).


Watch Chelsea vs Liverpool EPL 2018 telecast on these channels

The match between Chelsea vs Liverpool at Stamford Bridge will be shown on Star sports, Star sports HD.

Chelsea vs Liverpool EPL 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps

The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.

Squads:

Chelsea: Kepa Arrizabalaga (GK), Marcos Alonso, David Luiz, Gary Cahill, Cesar Azpilicueta, N’Golo Kante, Jorginho, Mateo Kovacic, Eden Hazard, Olivier Giroud, Willian

Liverpool: Alisson Becker (GK), Trent Alexander Arnold, Joe Gomez, Virgil van Dijk, Andrew Robertson, Naby Keita, Georgino Wijnaldum, James Milner, Mohammed Salah, Roberto Firmino, Sadio Mane

