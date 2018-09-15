Free Press Journal
EPL 2018 Chelsea vs Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge: FPJ's dream XI prediction for Chelsea and Cardiff City

EPL 2018 Chelsea vs Cardiff City at Stamford Bridge: FPJ’s dream XI prediction for Chelsea and Cardiff City

Sep 15, 2018 05:10 pm
Chelsea will be looking to extend their perfect start with victory at Stamford Bridge, while Cardiff City are looking for their first win of the season when they clash this Saturday at Stamford Bridge. This match will start at 7:30 pm (IST). Chelsea resume Premier League action after the international break.

Chelsea: Caballero, Green, Christensen, Cahill, Emerson, Moses, Zappacosta, Ampadu, Drinkwater, Barkley and Fàbregas.

Wins over Huddersfield Town, Arsenal, Newcastle United and Bournemouth put Chelsea alongside Liverpool and Watford as the only teams to boast a 100 per cent record at this point. Chelsea midfielder Ruben Loftus-Cheek is doubtful after his injury on other international matches.


Cardiff: B Murphy, Peltier, Ward, K Harris, Cunningham, J Murphy, Paterson, Zohore, Connolly, Damour, Coxe and Brown.

