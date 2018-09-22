EPL 2018 Cardiff City vs Manchester City LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India
Cardiff City will host Manchester City in the ongoing English Premier League 2018 today at Cardiff City Stadium. The match will be start at 7:30 PM (IST). Defending EPL champion Manchester City has performed well in EPL 2018 till now, winning 4 out of 5 matches and drawing one.
Today, Man City will look to bag their fifth victory of the tournament against Cardiff City. Benjamin Mendy, Kevin De Bruyne and Claudio Bravo will possibly be out of the match due to a foot injury. In the last encounter of both the teams, Manchester City emerged winners with 4-2 score. Under manager Neil Warnock, Cardiff City has lost 6 premier league encounter in premier league matches against top teams.
Watch Cardiff City vs Manchester City EPL 2018 telecast on these channels
The match between Cardiff City vs Manchester City at Cardiff City Stadium will be shown on Star sports, Star sports HD.
Cardiff City vs Manchester City EPL 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Squads:
Cardiff city: Neil Etheridge, Bruno Ecuele Manga, Sean Morrison, Sol Bamba, Joe Bennett, Victor Camarasa, Joe Ralls, Harry Arter, David Junior Hoilett, Bobby Reid, Danny Ward.
Manchester city: Ederson, Kyle Walker, Vincent Kompany, Nicolas Otamendi, Raheem Sterling, Philippe Sandler, Fernandinho, David Silva, Leroy Sane, Sergio Aguero, Gabriel Jesus.