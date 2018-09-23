EPL 2018 Arsenal FC vs Everton FC at Emirates Stadium LIVE streaming: When and where to watch in India
Things have changed for Arsenal as they went on winning four matches in a row in all competitions and now that they would be facing Everton, we are expecting another win for the Gunners in this game. Their victory over West Ham, Cardiff City and Newcastle United in the league will give them enough confidence to take on the Toffees
Everton FC on the other hand would be humiliated after the defeat against West Ham United. This is the first time in the season when Everton would be facing a team from the top six of the points table and it remains to see, how exactly it turns out for the guests since they only managed to win one game of the five matches they have played into this campaign.
English Premier League, Arsenal FC vs Everton FC is to be played at Emirates Stadium, London at 7:30 PM (IST).
Watch Arsenal FC vs Everton FC EPL 2018 telecast on these channels
The match between Arsenal FC vs Everton FC EPL at Emirates Stadium will be shown on Star sports, Star sports HD.
Arsenal FC vs Everton FC EPL 2018 will be live streaming online on these apps
The live streaming will be available on Hotstar.
Squads:
Arsenal FC: Petr Cech (GK), Nacho Monreal, Sokratis, Shkodran Mustafi, Hector Bellerin, Aaron Ramsey, Lucas Torreira, Granit Xhaka, Pierre Emerick Aubameyang, Alexander Lacazette, Mesut Ozil
Everton FC: Jordan Pickford (GK), Jonjoe Kenny, Mason Holgate, Kurt Zouma, Lucas Digne, Morgan Schneiderlin, Idrissa Gueye, Theo Walcott, Gylfi Sigurdsson, Richarlison, Cenk Tosun