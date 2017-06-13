Entries invited for the Monsoon Scooter Rally

Mumbai : Sportscraft, the promoters and organisers, invite entries for the 28th Gulf-Monsoon Scooter Rally, which will be run in Mumbai on Saturday, July 1 and Sunday July 2, 2017. Like previous years, the popular annual two-wheeler event, sponsored by Gulf Oil Corporation Ltd. will be run along the backwoods of Navi Mumbai.

The rally, open to all Indian-made scooters – two-stroke, four-stroke and gearless – is offering trophies and over Rs. 1, 50,000 in cash prizes. The four different classes for competition are — Class S-1 (above 80 upto 110cc – 2-stroke), Class S-2 (above 110cc upto 160cc – 2-stroke), Class FSG-1 (upto 130 cc – 4-stroke), Class FSG-2 (above 130 cc upto 160cc – 4-stroke).

Standard entries will be accepted till 22nd June, 1700 hours, while late entries close on 27th June, 1300 hours.

Participation fees are as follows: Individual Rs 800, Commercial/sponsored Rs 3100, Manufacture/team Rs 5100. Late entries: Individual Rs 1500, Commercial/sponsored Rs 4600, Manufacture/team Rs 7600.

Special prizes are being offered to riders from Mumbai, Thane, Pune, Nashik, Bhopal, Kolhapur, Vidarbha, and Hyderabad. There is also special ladies class.