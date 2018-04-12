England’s David Willey replaces Kedar Jadhav in CSK

Chennai : England all-rounder David Willey will replace injured middle-order batsman Kedar Jadhav in the Chennai Super Kings (CSK) for the ongoing Indian Premier League (IPL).

“David Willey has signed up with the Chennai Super Kings for the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 as a replacement for the injured Kedar Jadhav,” the BCCI announced in a statement.

Jadhav was ruled out after suffering a hamstring injury after featuring in CSK’s opening game against Mumbai Indians at the Wankhede Stadium in Mumbai on Saturday.

Willey, an England international, is a left-arm medium pacer and a batsman, who has featured in 34 One-Day Internationals (ODIs) and 20 T20 Internationals.

Willey will give CSK an attacking option with both the bat and ball. He can bowl at the death and is also a useful hitter of the ball.

He has opened the innings for Perth Scorches in the Big Bash League but bats at No.7 for England.

The Mahendra Singh Dhoni-led side’s next game in the IPL 2018 is against Kings XI Punjab at Mohali on Sunday.