England’s big moment

Repino : Confident England will start as hot favourites against debutants Panama in a Group G FIFA World Cup clash here at the Nizhny Novgorod Stadium on Sunday.

England struggled against the well organised and physically imposing Tunisian defence in their first match of the tournament. Skipper and star striker Harry Kane’s last gasp winner in second half injury time handed England a winning start for the first time in a major tournament after 12 years.

England dominated the game and wasted a hatful of chances against Tunisia, and on Sunday coach Gareth Southgate would want his wards to improve on that.

Raheem Sterling and Jesse Lingard were particularly guilty of spurning simple chances before Kane saved them the blushes.

Kane, who plays for Tottenham Hotspur in the English Premier League (EPL) and is a two-time EPL Golden Boot winner, lived up to his billing and performed on the biggest stage for his country with the first double by an English player at the World Cup since Gary Lineker in 1990.

Southgate’s planned team was inadvertently revealed when assistant manager Steve Holland’s notes were photographed at training on Thursday.

According to the notes, Marcus Rashford will replace Sterling with Ruben Loftus-Cheek stepping in for Dele Alli, who suffered a thigh injury against Tunisia.

“If we were to give the opposition the opportunity of having our team it’s a disadvantage to us,” Southgate was quoted as saying as he criticised the media for helping the opposition.

“So of course our media has to decide if they want to help the team or not.”

Sterling had a wonderful season with Manchester City, scoring 23 goals to help them lift the EPL title. But for England, the former Liverpool forward has been rather off the boil, having not found the back of the net in his last 21 internationals.

However, Rashford refuted suggestions England are too

dependent on Kane for goals.

“I don’t think that’s happening in this group,” said the Manchester United striker, who admitted to being an admirer of Kane’s ability to be in the right place at the right time.

“He gets himself in great positons. If we can find him, we will, and, more often than not, he’s going to score.”

Minnows Panama meanwhile, have shown that they can keep their shape and frustrate opponents. They did well against fancied Belgium in their first game.

In the first half, Belgium could not breach Panama’s defence and match their power. In the second half though, they were undone by the more skilful Belgium players and lost 0-3.

Racking up goals against Panama could be crucial if England are to top Group G.

Squads

england: Jack Butland, Jordan Pickford, Nick Pope, Trent Alexander-Arnold, Kieran Trippier, Danny Rose, Ashley Young, Fabian Delph, Kyle Walker, John Stones, Harry Maguire, Gary Cahill, Phil Jones, Eric Dier, Jesse Lingard, Ruben Loftus-Cheek, Dele Alli, Jordan Henderson, Harry Kane, Jamie Vardy, Marcus Rashford, Raheem Sterling, Danny Welbeck.

COACH: Southgate Gareth started his coaching career at Middlesbrough and in 2013 was appointed manager of the national

U-21 side. In September 2016, Southgate was promoted to senior team coach, initially in a caretaker capacity and later on a permanent basis.

PANAMA: Jose Calderon, Jaime Penedo, Alex Rodríguez; Azmahar Ariano, Felipe Baloy, Harold Cummings, Eric Davis, Fidel Escobar, Adolfo Machado, Michael Murillo, Luis Ovalle, Roman Torres; Edgar Barcenas, Armando Cooper, Anibal Godoy, Gabriel Gomez, Valentin Pimentel, Alberto Quintero, Jose Luis Rodriguez; Abdiel Arroyo, Ismael Diaz, Blas Perez, Luis Tejada, Gabriel Torres.

COACH:Gomez Hernan became head coach of both club and national team, overseeing the latter in two Copa Americas and the 1998 FIFA World Cup. In 1999 he was appointed by Ecuador and led them to a historic first participation in the 2002 World Cup.