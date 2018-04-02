England vs New Zealand Christchurch Test: Latham leads steady NZ start chasing 382

Christchurch: New Zealand made a steady start to be 34 without loss at tea on day four, chasing 382 to win the second Test against England in Christchurch on Monday. Tom Latham was not out 21 and Jeet Raval, who suffered a painful blow to the ribs from Stuart Broad, was on 13. The New Zealand innings began with a minimum of 137 overs to reach the target at an average of 2.78 per over.

By tea, after 12 overs, they were on target although bad light was threatening. England declared their second innings at 352 for nine after losing their last six wickets for 90 runs on an easy-paced wicket. The declaration came as Colin de Grandhomme brought New Zealand back into the Test with his medium-paced deliveries. Returning to the scene of his best career figures, six for 41 on debut against Pakistan two years ago, de Grandhomme produced his second best figures of four for 94.

Joe Root and Dawid Malan had taken England from an overnight 202 for three to 262 when the medium pacer made the breakthrough for a New Zealand attack hampered by the unavailability of strike bowler Tim Southee, who has a viral complaint.

Root and Malan had put on 97 for the fourth wicket when both fell in the space of three deliveries. Malan was caught by Henry Nicholls off de Grandhomme for 53 and Root followed three balls later, caught behind off Neil Wagner for 54. Ben Stokes went in the first over after lunch for 12.

In the first ball of the following over, New Zealand appealed long and loud for Jonny Bairstow to be caught behind off Boult. The appeal was turned down and New Zealand had no reviews left to their misfortune as the snicko technology confirmed a faint touch.

Stuart Broad reached 12 when he was caught by a diving Ish Sodhi at midwicket for de Grandhomme’s third wicket and Mark Wood was bowled by de Grandhomme for nine. When Bairstow was out for 36 to give Neil Wagner his second wicket the declaration came.