England vs New Zealand Christchurch Test: Jonny Bairstow takes England to 290/8 on Day 1

Christchurch: Wicketkeeper-batsman Jonny Bairstow’s 97 not out powered England to 290 for eight on the first day of the second Test of the two-match series against New Zealand, here at the Hagley Oval on Friday.

Bairstow and Mark Wood (52), who registered a maiden Test half-century, steadied their side’s innings, after the visitors were reduced to 164 for seven, in what could have been yet another innings debacle. The English top-order collapsed yet again, with Alastair Cook, James Vince, and Dawid Malan falling for individual scores of 2, 18, and 0 respectively.

Skipper Joe Root made 37 before being bowled by Tim Southee. Southee scalped five wickets, finishing the day with figures of five for 60. Trent Boult took three wickets for 79. New Zealand lead the two match series 1-0.

England first innings.1. A. Cook b Boult 2 M. Stoneman c Latham b Southee 35 J. Vince lbw Southee 18 J. Root b Southee 37 D. Malan lbw Boult 0 B. Stokes c Watling b Boult 25 J. Bairstow not out 97 S. Broad c Sodhi b Southee 5 M. Wood b Southee 52 M. Leach not out 10 Extras: (b2, lb5, w1, nb1) 9 Total: (for 8 wickets, 90.0 overs) 290 Fall of wickets: 1-6, 2-38, 3-93, 4-94, 5-94, 6-151, 7-164, 8-259

Bowling: Boult 25-5-79-3, Southee 23-6-60-5, de Grandhomme 17-4-44-0, Wagner 20-5-69-0, Sodhi 5-0-31-0.