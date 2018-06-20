England vs Australia: ‘What The Hell Happened Over There?’, Shane Warne lashes out after record ODI defeat

It was an embarrassing day for the Australia cricket and its fans. On Tuesday, Australia tasted one of the bitter defeat in the ODI history at the hands of England. England thrashed them by a record 242 runs in the third ODI to take the unassailable 3-0 lead in the five-match series. Meanwhile, to this, the cricket world reacted with a shock at the pasting Australia’s leather-flingers copped. Aussie spin legend Shane Warne was taken aback by the condition of the Australia cricket and expressed his dismay on Twitter.

Warne tweeted, “Just woke up and saw the score in England. What the hell happened over there & what is going on boys? Gulp…..”.

— Shane Warne (@ShaneWarne) June 19, 2018

Although they started the year on a positive note as they had won the Ashes at home but from there, things have gone downhill. It was only few months ago that Australia were hit by the worst scandal in cricket in recent times when skipper Steve Smith, vice-captain David Warner and opening batsman Cameron Bancroft were handed a long ban for the involvement in the ball-tampering scandal against South Africa.

Talking about the match, batting first, England scored 481/6, centuries from Jonny Bairstow (139) and Alex Hales (147), plus a 21-ball half-century from Eoin Morgan helped England to pass the highest-ever ODI score. The Australians then failed to show up with the bat and they were all out for 239 in 37 overs. And with this loss, Australia have now suffered back-to-back ODI series defeats against England for the first time in 41 years. It is also their heaviest in ODIs.