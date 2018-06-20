England vs Australia record-breaking 3rd ODI! 11 amazing stats every cricket lover must know

The third ODI between England and Australia at Trent Bridge, Nottingham was a historical match. England put up a massive batting effort in the first innings to score highest number of runs ever made by a team in an ODI match. While scoring 481/6 in 50 overs, England broke their own previous record of 444/3 which they made against Pakistan in 2006 at the same venue. The match was not just about the highest team score in ODIs, there were also many other records made during the match. Let’s have a look at such records.

Highest team score in ODIs

The hosts England made 481-6 in 50 overs to register the world record of highest ever team total in ODI. The previous record also belonged to England against Pakistan in 2016, when they made 444-3.

Third most runs scored in an ODI match

The match got third spot in most runs scored in an ODI match. With England’s 481/6 and Australia’s 239/10, total runs scored in the match reached a tally of 720 runs. The most number of runs scored in a single match was made in 2006 in a match between Australia and South Africa, in which both the teams scored a total of 872 runs. After that, the match between India and Sri Lanka in 2009 saw a total of 825 runs being scored.

400-run mark

There are very few matches in One-day Internationals which see a team score surpassing the 400-run mark. Yesterday was one such match when England scored 481/6, and it was only the 19th time a team reached 400 runs in their innings. South Africa have scored 400 runs most number of times (6), followed by India (5). England have reached the 400-runs mark in ODIs three times.

Highest number of boundaries

The match between England and Australia saw a total of 62 boundaries in both the innings. This is highest number of boundaries hit in a match. The previous record was of 59 boundaries in a match between England and Sri Lanka.

Biggest win for England (by runs margin)

It was the biggest win for England by runs as they defeated Australia by 242 runs in the 3rd ODI. England bowled out Australia for 239 runs in the second innings. Earlier, the biggest win by margin by runs for England was against New Zealand in 2015, when the former defeated the latter by 210 runs.

Biggest defeat (by runs) for Australia in ODI

Australia also faced their worst defeat by runs in ODI, with a loss margin of 242 runs. The earlier worst was against New Zealand in 1986, when the Aussies lost the match by 206 runs.

Eoin Morgan blasts fastest 50

While smashing 67 off 30 balls, Eion Morgan scored the fastest half-century by an England player. He reached his half-century in just 21 balls.

Morgan becomes highest run scorer

Eoin Morgan also became the top ODI runs scorer of England. He now has a total of 6187 runs in his ODI career which is higher than any other English player.

6 ODIs, 4 hundreds; Jonny boy!

England opener Jonny Bairstow, who scored 139 yesterday, became the 8th player to score four centuries in six ODI innings, after Virat Kohli, David Warner, Quinton de Kock, Kumar Sangakkara, Hashim Amla, AB de Villiers and Zaheer Abbas.

Andrew Tye – Conceding 100 plus in ODI match

While giving 100 runs against England yesterday, Australian bowler Andrew Tye became the latest to give over 100 runs in an ODI match. Andrew Tye is now placed on the 12th position in giving highest number of runs in an ODI match.

4th 100-run partnership for Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow

Jason Roy and Jonny Bairstow made an opening partnership of 159 runs, which is the fourth time the duo reached 100-runs partnership as openers. They now share this England record with Nick Knight and Marcus Trescothick.