England vs Australia, Only T20I: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

After losing the ODI series 5-0, Australia will now face England in the only T20Is at Edgbaston. Australia are a very different proposition in the shortest format and this winner-takes-all affair should be a keenly fought contest. Australia will add some fresh faces who were not part of the ODI squad. Nic Maddinson, Mitchell Swepson and Jack Wildermuth have joined the party while Aaron Finch will lead the team.

On the other hand, England have selected a strong squad. Only Mark Wood has been given time off while Chris Woakes and Ben Stokes are missing with injury. The tourists are in excellent form in T20 with the far more impressive record than England. However, England’s recent record at Edgbaston against the old enemy is excellent.

Teams:

Australia: Aaron Finch(C), D Arcy Short, Travis Head, Alex Carey(WK), Marcus Stoinis, Glenn Maxwell, Ashton Agar, Andrew Tye, Kane Richardson, Billy Stanlake, Jhye Richardson, Nic Maddinson, Jack Wildermuth, Mitchell Swepson

England: Jason Roy, Jonny Bairstow, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Eoin Morgan(C), Jos Buttler(WK), Moeen Ali, Sam Curran, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, David Willey, Tom Curran, Jake Ball, Chris Jordan