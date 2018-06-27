England vs Australia Only T20I at Birmingham: FPJ’s dream XI for England and Australia

After 5-0 whitewash in the ODI series against England, Australia will look to pull up their socks up for the last clash of the English tour. Both the teams will face each other in the only T20I which will be played at Edgbaston, Birmingham.

After horrible whitewash in the ODIs, Aaron Finch-led side will be hoping to get a win and end the tour on a good note. Australia is currently placed 2nd in the T20 rankings and has registered six consecutive wins. They would be looking to repeat their bowling efforts of the 5th ODI to keep the strong English batting line-up quiet in the final game. Here we see the probable dream XI for the Aussies:

Australia: Aaron Finch, D’Arcy Short, Travis Head, Glenn Maxwell, Nic Maddinson, Alex Carey, Ashton Agar, Marcus Stoinis, Kane Richardson, Andrew Tye, Billy Stanlake

On the other hand, the hosts are currently at their best in ODI cricket and completely dominated their rivals in almost every game. Ahead of the match, England announced few changes. Their in-form batsman Jos Buttler will open in the T20I, which is a good move. Buttler performed well at the top playing in IPL this year. They would look to carry their winning momentum.

The English team haven’t been at their best in the shortest format and would look to improve their T20 record by making the most of the current form in ODIs. Here is the probable dream XI for the English side:

England: Jos Buttler, Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jonny Bairstow, Eoin Morgan, Moeen Ali, Chris Jordan, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, David Willey