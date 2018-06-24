England vs Australia 5th ODI: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

Strong England team will take on Australia with an eye of a clean sweep in the 5th and final ODI. Australia cricket is currently going through one of its toughest phases ever since the ball-tampering incident. The absence of Steve Smith and David Warner is clearly affecting them as they can be seen completely of sorts in the ongoing ODI series. The Australian team is looking for an inspiration from somewhere and the senior players in the side will need to put their hands up.

To be fair to Australia, though they haven’t always batted as a team, individuals have put in strong efforts – Shaun Marsh most of all. It’s not easy to beat this England side in the big-bashing game, so Australia would have hoped for better performances from their inexperienced bowling unit. The series has been decided by the batsmen, the English batsmen, that is, and a look at the scorers’ chart shows how.

Squads

England: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jake Ball, Sam Billings, Jos Buttler (WK), Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Mark Wood, Sam Curran, Craig Overton

Australia: Tim Paine (C and WK), Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Michael Neser, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D’Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye