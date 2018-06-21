England vs Australia 4th ODI: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

After destroying Australia in the 3rd ODI and winning the series already, England will face Australia in the 4th ODI eyeing to take one step closer to white-wash the visitors. The home has been in the best form in the series. England struck a record 481/6 in 50 overs against Australia in the third match at Trent Bridge and eventually won it by 242 runs. Australia will come out to play for pride while England will look to continue their winning streak.

At the ICC team’s rankings Australia are now No.6 on the ICC ODI rankings – they will somehow have to forget all this and fight back in the two matches remaining in the five-match series. Australia have plenty to do, though. It will, surely, be a tough ask to come back from a loss as big as this, but Australia will need to take solace in the positives.