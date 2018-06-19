England vs Australia 3rd ODI: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

Strong English team is facing Australia in 3nd ODI at Nottingham. England is leading the 5-match ODI series 2-0 and this match is important, a win in this game means England will win the series comfortably. And for Australia, anything less than a victory will measn a series loss. To boost visitor’s morals, Billy Stanlake make a comeback to the side. And for England, Eoin Morgan will return to the side after recovering from a back spasm. With a 2-0 lead in the series, England will go for the kill and emphasize their status as the World no 1 side in ODI cricket.

