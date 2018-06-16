England vs Australia 2nd ODI: LIVE Score, Match Commentary, Updates

England do not have fond memories at Cardiff. It was just a year ago that they were stunned by Pakistan in the semi-finals of the Champions Trophy. England will take Aussie in the 2nd ODI at the same ground hoping to erase the earlier memories. England beat Australia in the first ODI after a nervy chase of a modest chase. Two average performances are no reason to worry but there is plenty to work on ahead of the 2nd ODI.

Australia were not much better themselves, it was a poor game. Although their bowlers were impressive, at least they put up a fight after their batsmen let them down. Their batting line up after Steve Smith and David Warner’s a year ban is a concern. Glenn Maxwell tried to lift the team by scoring 62 at number six. The defeat at the Oval continued a horror run of form for Australia in the ODI format. They have now lost six of their last seven ODIs against England and won just two of their last 13 completed matches in all since last year.

England Squad: Eoin Morgan (C), Moeen Ali, Jonny Bairstow, Jos Buttler, Tom Curran, Alex Hales, Liam Plunkett, Adil Rashid, Joe Root, Jason Roy, David Willey, Mark Wood, Sam Billings, Jake Ball

Australia Squad: Tim Paine (C), Aaron Finch, Ashton Agar, Alex Carey, Travis Head, Nathan Lyon, Glenn Maxwell, Shaun Marsh, Jhye Richardson, Kane Richardson, D Arcy Short, Billy Stanlake, Marcus Stoinis, Andrew Tye, Michael Neser