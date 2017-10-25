Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#IndiavsNewZealand
#BiggBoss11
#ElphinstoneStampede
#MannKiBaat
#RyanMurder
#Rohingyas
#GauriLankesh
#TajMahalControversy
#AarushiVerdict
#FIFAU17WorldCup2017
Home / Sports / England preparations unaffected

England preparations unaffected

— By IANS | Oct 25, 2017 12:06 am
FOLLOW US:

Kolkata: England football players during a practice session ahead of their FIFA U-17 World Cup semi-final match against Brazil, in Kolkata on Tuesday. PTI Photo by Ashok Bhaumik (PTI10_24_2017_000168B)

Kolkata : Despite the last-minute decision to shift the FIFA U-17 World Cup semi-final from Guwahati to here, England on Tuesday said their preparations were not hampered one bit.

The Young Lions will take on three-time champions Brazil in the marquee last-four clash at the Vivekananda Yuba Bharati Krirangan here on Wednesday.

The match was originally supposed to take place at the Indira Gandhi Athletic Stadium in Guwahati but incessant rain forced FIFA to shift the game to Kolkata which will also host the final on Saturday. “We have not faced any problems due to last-minute travel changes. The players are well rested and ready to take the field tomorrow,” an England team official told IANS on the sidelines of their practice session here.


Asked whether the team trained in Guwahati on Monday or not, the official said: “Yes the team did train in Guwahati. We flew in here around midnight yesterday.”

In an official media release, FIFA said on Monday: “Despite the great efforts by all involved parties, including the authorities of Guwahati, to preserve  the pitch, FIFA has taken this decision following consultations with both teams in order to safeguard the players’ health and to ensure the best playing conditions.”

England and Brazil are both hot favourites to win the crown owing to their red-hot form throughout the tournament. This will be the third face-off between the two nations in tournament history. While England triumphed 2-1 in South Korea in 2007, Brazil won 1-0 in Chile in 2015.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK

  • A timely booster for the economy

    A comprehensive package to boost economic growth was on the cards, especially after the rather poor numbers last quarter. Thanks…

  • Will robots take your job? Well, that depends. . .

    At the recently concluded World Economic Forum (WEF) conference, one topic that caught the imagination of almost everyone was “Artificial…

  • Air pollution continues to play havoc

    new_delhi_air_pollutionThe realisation that pollution is playing havoc with our lives continues to elude Indians. We are indeed living from moment…

  • Shutting out media sunlight

    The Rajasthan Government could not have anticipated the widespread protests against the ordinance aimed at controlling the reporting and investigation…

  • Discernible anger against BJP

    The prestige connected with winning the ensuing assembly elections particularly in Gujarat being Prime Minister Narendra Modi's home state cannot…