England elects to field against India in Second ODI

— By PTI | Jan 19, 2017 02:13 pm
England's Chris Woakes (R), Jos Buttler (2R), Ben Stokes (2L) and Joe Root celebrate the dismissal of India's K.L. Rahul during the second One Day International cricket match between India and England at the Barabati stadium in Cuttack on January 19, 2017.

Cuttack: England captain Eoin Morgan won the toss and elected to field against India in the second cricket one-dayer here today.

India made one change to the squad that won the opening match in Pune, bringing in pacer Bhuvneshwar Kumar in place of Umesh Yadav.


England, on the other hand, left out Adil Rasheed to include Liam Plunkett.

Teams- India: Virat Kohli (c), KL Rahul, Shikhar Dhawan, Yuvraj Singh, MS Dhoni, Kedar Jadhav, Hardik Pandya, Ravindra Jadeja, R Ashwin, Jasprit Bumrah, Bhuvneshwar Kumar

England: Eoin Morgan (c), Jason Roy, Alex Hales, Joe Root, Jos Buttler†, Ben Stokes, Moeen Ali, Liam Plunkett, Chris Woakes, David Willey, Jake Ball.

