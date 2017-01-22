England cricketers spend time with kids from NGO

Kolkata : England cricketers including captain Eoin Morgan were seen with a posse of kids from a non-governmental organisation (NGO) on Saturday after their exhaustive practice session ahead of the third One-Day International at the Eden Gardens here. Children between the age group of five to 19, part of “Future Hope” programme which helps provide accommodation to street children, were celebrating its 30th anniversary with an initiative called “Curry 4 Kolkata Kids” aimed at raising funds for children by cooking curry from their own recipe.

England have already lost the three-match ODI series 0-2.–IANS