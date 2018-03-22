England all out for 58 against New Zealand: 5 ducks, 6th lowest score for England; stunning stats

It was the worst nightmare for England team on the Day 1 of the first Test against New Zealand. English team came to bat and got stuck in the middle for just over an hour and 33 minutes. Trent Boult took six wickets and left England in tatters. Boult took 6/32 to destroy visitors top order. At 23 for 8, England threatened New Zealand’s most unwanted record of the lowest ever Test score, 26, before they recovered to be all out for 58.

Interestingly, five batsmen got out for duck and the team recorded sixth-lowest total in Tests. Meanwhile, coming to bat Kiwi skipper Kane Williamson smashed his 27th Test fifty and took the host to 88/1 at Dinner, with a lead of 30 runs.

Following are the stats of the match ongoing at Eden Park, Auckland

5- Players got out for a duck during the England innings. It is their joint highest in Tests. The last time the same happened was in 1976 against West Indies.

58- Is the sixth-lowest score for England in Tests. Their lowest was 45 against Australia in 1887, which the team incidentally managed to win by 13 runs. Meanwhile, this is England’s lowest Test score against New Zealand. Their last lowest was 64 in 1978 in Wellington Test.

20.4- England batted these much overs, this is their third-least in Tests since 1990. This is also least number of overs a team has faced since 1950.

6/32 – This is the best bowling figure for Trent Boult in Tests. His previous was 6/40 against West Indies in 2013. Interestingly, Boult had taken 6 for 68 at this same venue when the teams met in 2013.

4- Number of ducks for Joe Root in his 120 Test innings. And three of four ducks have come against New Zealand. The other was against Sri Lanka.

15- Are the only occasions in Tests where a team required just two bowlers to dismiss the opposition. Boult and partner Tim Southee bowled out England. This is also the first such instance for New Zealand. The last was when Pakistan bowlers Wasim Akram and Waqar Younis bowled out Sri Lanka in 1994 for 71.