England agree to handshake as Oz go on charm offensive

London : Australia captain Tim Paine says his players will shake hands with their England rivals before wednesday’s clash at The Oval as the tourists aim to heal the wounds of their recent ball-tampering scandal.

Paine is on a charm offensive following the revelations of Australian cheating on their tour of South Africa in March.

Ahead of Australia’s one-day international meeting with England — their first competitive match since the scandal-ridden tour — Paine asked Eoin Morgan if the teams could have a pre-match handshake on the field. England one-day captain Morgan has agreed to the request, but only for the opening game of the five-match series.

“They don’t have to do it but it’s something we want to bring in at the start of a series, not before every game,” Paine said on Tuesday.

Morgan confirmed England will agree to Australia’s request, with the hosts ready to help advance a positive view of the game after such a torrid period. “I’m absolutely happy with that, it doesn’t bother me,” Morgan said.

“They are trying to turn around the image of the game in their country, and we’re all for that.

“We want cricket to be as popular as ever.”