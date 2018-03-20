Eng women beat India A

Mumbai : England women warmed up in style ahead of the upcoming T20 tri-series as they defeated India A by 45 runs in the first of the two practice games here.

England women shone with both bat and ball as they looked to get used to the conditions. Besides England and hosts India, Australia are the other side in the tri-series.

After posting a massive 176 for four, England women bundled out the hosts for 131 at the Brabourne Stadium.

The second warm-up game will be held today.

Brief Scores:

England Women (176/4, Tamsin Beaumont 57 not out, Radha Yadav 2-37) won against India-A 131 all out (D Hemalatha 41, Natasha Farrant 2-21) by 45 runs.