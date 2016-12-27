Egos extinguish Rio flame but stars enjoy success

India’s Olympic aspirations failed to blossom in the face of personal egos of star tennis players even as the legend of Sania Mirza continued to grow and an ageless Leander Paes basked in personal glory in the year 2016.

Sania came close to a historic Olympic medal in company of Rohan Bopanna, the eternal under-achiever of Indian tennis, but the Indian combination snatched defeat from a winning position in the mixed doubles semi-finals in Rio.

They were in complete control of the match against Americans Venus Williams and Rajeev Ram before some inexplicable errors turned around the script.

Sania always wanted to play with Bopanna in Rio but they never combined on the Tour and thus lacked enough practice together for the big stage.

The fear of failure prevented them from testing the waters since lack of success would have raised questions over their ability as a pair. The fear stemmed from Leander Paes’ claims that he was the best person to play in mixed doubles.

Playing a few IPTL matches for the Indian Aces was the only preparation for Sania and Bopanna. They had been there for years slugging it out on the Tour but perhaps not handling tough situations in big matches as a team proved to be their bane.

The challenge of Paes and Bopanna in Rio also fell flat in the first round itself against the Polish pair of Martin Matkowski and Lukasz Kubot. Bopanna never wanted to team up with Paes and had conveyed to AITA that he wanted to play with Saketh Myneni but the Federation could not leave out a legend like Paes, who was gunning for a historic seventh appearance in the Olympics.

Paes’ ranking was not enough to make a direct entry and if he was not to be paired with Bopanna, his dream of playing in his seventh Olympics would have stayed a dream.

In the end, two players who did not see eye to eye, were tasked with the job of winning an Olympic medal that has been achieved only once in India’s entire Olympic Tennis history.

And the result was there to be seen, an expected first round defeat. Paes and Bopanna too did not practice together except for a Davis Cup tie against a weak Korean team. Paes was busy playing World Team Tennis and landed in Rio just a day before the competition began.

He created history by competing in his seventh Olympics, which no other tennis player has done, but it did not turn out to be a memorable appearance. If AITA had control over the players and a proper planning in place, coupled with players’ intense desire to win a medal.