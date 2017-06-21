Edmonton to host India-Canada Davis Cup tie

New Delhi : India will face Canada in the Davis Cup World Group Play-Off tie on an indoor hard court in Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton in September later this year.

This will be the first meeting between the two countries, and Canada — a seeded team ranked higher than India — got the right to host the match through draw of lots.

“The Davis Cup Play-Off tie between India and Canada will be held on an indoor court at the Northlands Coliseum, Edmonton, Alberta, Canada from 15th to 17th September 2017,” an statement from the All India Tennis Association said.