ECC ‘Elfies Hornets’ make a flying start

Mumbai : Last year’s runners-up ECC ‘Elfies Hornets’ launched their campaign in a strong, positive fashion, convincingly winning their opening round (first week) match of the Otters-BSAM Snooker League 2018, co-supported by Z3 Zodiac Clothing.

Elfies Hornets picked the perfect combination and without much difficulty won both their home and away ties against D.G. ‘Warriors’ by identical 3-0 margins in Section-I, and also earned a bonus point.

The ECC team was well-served by Pramod Pol and Vilas Upsham, both producing consistent performances to win their respective frames in the two ties.

In the home encounter, Pol (+45 handicap) tamed Hemant Datar (+55) 119-60 in the first 15-red singles frame before Upsham (+45) defeated Deepak Benadikar (+55) 90-78 to extend ECC’s lead 2-0.

Later, ECC’s doubles combination of seasoned Farhad Tengra and Aditya Agrawal (+14) comfortably beat Manikandan Chettiar and Sudhir Khare (+35) 85-59 in the 9-Red doubles tie to seal their win at home.

D.G. Warriors in their home fixture, changed their combination, but they could not halt ECC from racing to another fluent win. ECC, started with Pol and Upsham and they maintained their winning form, which once again set the tone for them to achieve a similar result.

Pol (+45) prevailed over Benadikar (+55) 117-65 and Upsham (+40) outplayed Dominic Parappilly (+55) 114-74 in the first two frames.

Later in the 9-Red doubles, the ECC pair of Kersie Gandhi and Iqbal Rokadia (+32) rolled to a 86-65 win against Sudhir Khare and Hemant Datar to complete the sweep.

JVPG ‘White Lions’ also started with a bang, defeating MBPT Sports ‘Snookyst’ by 3-0 margins in both the home and away ties and also picked up a bonus point in Section-E. Veer Singh Nagi and Harvinder Nagi, were both instrumental in White Lions’ victory as they easily won their respective frames in the home and away fixtures to cement their success.

JVPG ‘Legends’ also started on a promising note by recording identical 3-1 wins over CCI ‘Snooker Kings’ in the two ties in Section-B. In Section-D, MCF Tough Men prevailed over NSCI Riders, coasting to 3-1 victories in the home and away matches.