DY Patil lifts Police Shield cricket title

Mumbai : Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Association (DYPSA) emerged champions defeating Payyade Sports Club by 53 runs in the three-day final of the Jain Irrigation Systems Ltd. sponsored 70th Police Invitation Shield Cricket Tournament, and played at the Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground on Sunday.

Former Test cricketer Madhav Apte was the chief guest and gave away the prizes. The champs D.Y. Patil SA received the glittering Police Shield trophy and a handsome cash award of Rs one lakh, while Payyade SC had to be content with the runners-up trophy and a cash award of Rs 50,000.

DYPSA, who had scored 446 for 9 wickets in their first innings (90 overs) did well to dismiss Payyade for 392 in 88.3 overs to take a 54-run first innings lead on Sunday morning. Parag Khanapurkar top-scored for Payyade with a solid knock of 161 runs.

The others who got some runs was Praful Waghela (42), Harmeett Singh (32) and Rahul Lad (31). For DYPSA, Prashant Bhoir (4/86), Pravin Tambe (3/92) and Shubham Ranjane (2/27) shared the wickets.

In the second innings, DYPSA were bowled out for 246 all out in 38.3 overs which left Payyade a target to score 300 runs from their 40 overs in the second innings. DYPSA managed to skittle out the opposition batsmen for 247 in 36,4 overs with seasoned spin bowlers Pravin Tambe (4/55) and Iqbal Abdulla (4/102) sharing the spoils and help their team snatch a 53-run win.

Shubham Ranjane (DY PSA) who scored 431 runs from 5 matches, including 2 centuries and 1 half century, was adjudged as the Man of the Tournament and he received a cash award of Rs 11,000.

Brief scores:

At Mumbai Police Gymkhana ground: Dr. D.Y. Patil Sports Association First innings: 446 for 9 in 90 overs & 2nd innings: 246 all out in 38.3 overs (Yogesh Takawale 72, Aman Khan 44, Subramanian Doraiswamy 39, Shubham Ranjane 32; Harmeet Singh 4/67, Vishal Dabholkar 3/69, Kalpesh Sawant 2/16).

Payyade Sports Club Firstst innings (overnight 344 for 8 in 82 overs) 392 all out in 88.3 overs (Parag Khanapurkar 161(Min.274, Balls-204, 18 x 4, 3 x 6), Praful Waghela 42, Harmeett Singh 32, Rahul Lad 31; Prashant Bhoir 4/86, Pravin Tambe 3/92, Shubham Ranjane 2/27) & 2nd innings: 247 all out in 36.4 overs (Rahul Lad 66, Parag Khanapurkar 38, Hersh Tank 37, Harmeet Singh 32; Pravin Tambe 4/55, Iqbal Abdulla 4/102).