Dwayne Bravo says goodbye to international cricket, will continue playing T20 leagues   

West Indies cricketer Dwayne Bravo announced his retirement from international cricket on Wednesday. However, the cricketer will be taking part in T20 leagues. The 35-year-old Bravo is considered among one of the best all-rounders to play international cricket. Especially his match winning capabilities in T-20 matches made him a crucial player for franchisees to bank upon. Bravo led West Indies to two T20I World Cup triumphs, one in 2012 and second in 2016.

“Today I want to confirm to the cricket world that I have officially retired from international cricket in all formats of the game. After 14 years when I made my debut for the West Indies, I still remember that moment I received the maroon cap before walking onto the Lord’s Cricket Ground against England in July 2004. The enthusiasm and passion I felt then, I have kept with me throughout my career,” Bravo said in his retirement note.

“However, I must accept that for me to preserve my longevity as a professional cricketer, I must do as others before have done, leave the international arena for the next generation of players,” he further added. Making his debut for West Indies in 2004, Bravo played a total of 270 international matches which include 164 ODIs, 40 Tests and 66 T20Is. In ODIs, Bravo scored 2,968 runs and picked 199 wickets. In T20s, he smashed 1,142 runs with 52 wickets. In Tests, he scored 2,200 runs and took 86 wickets.

Bravo didn’t play many international matches for West Indies during the end of his career due to some issues with the cricket board. Bravo has been a crucial player for Chennai Super Kings in Indian premier league and his all round skills have often bagged many victories for Dhoni-led franchisee.