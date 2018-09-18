Durga Puja music video featuring Sourav Ganguli coming up soon, says director Raj Chakraborty
Kolkata: A Bengali music video on Durga Puja featuring cricket icon Sourav Ganguly along with popular film actresses will be launched soon. The former cricket skipper, who shares screen space with Bengali actresses Subhosree Ganguly and Mimi Chakraborty in the music video ‘Jai Jai Durga Ma’, told a press meet on Monday “anything first time is good.”
“I was lucky the director of the music video Raj Chakraborty did not give me difficult steps which were all kept for better dancers like Subhosree and Mimi,” he said. The music video, which has scenes of a household puja celebration, has voices of Jeet Gannguli, Abhijeet and Shaan, will also be available on YouTube and other digital platforms once it is formally launched.
Asked to share his shooting experiences, the CAB president said, “after every shot, I used to check the monitor because I did not want to look like a fool.” He said, “I understand cricket and commentary. I understand (TV) commercials a bit. But I don’t understand the technicalities of a music video, about how it is shot. Only after doing the shoots for the video, I realised I had a great time.”
Responding to the comments of the music composer of the video Jeet Gannguli that Sourav Ganguly has scored over-boundary in the video, the dashing left hander said, “I don’t score boundary-over boundary on the field any more.” Director Raj Chakraborty said, “for the video, which will be launched soon, we had sent the story idea of the project to Dada (as Sourav Ganguly is affectionately called) when he was in London and he agreed.”
He said “when Dada was told he would have to lip-sync the song during dance movement, he looked tense but he delivered a stunning show. And once again we saw how much punctual he is and his professionalism.” Sourav Ganguly said he made use of playing the dhak (drum) at the Durga puja pandal in his locality, but it was too early to say if he would feature in music videos in future. Apart from appearing in many commercials, Ganguly hosts a popular quiz show on a Bengali channel.
