DSK to take on Bagan

Pune : Having done well in their last two matches, DSK Shivajians will host table toppers Mohun Bagan in a I-League fifth round match here today.

Mohun Bagan, the only side with a perfect record in the league so far, will look to prove a point against an increasingly confident DSK Shivajians.

While it was a late equaliser by Churchill Brothers that denied DSK Shivajians the three points, the attacking football that is being played by the club will give their fans much to look forward to.

Mohun Bagan will, on the other hand, look to keep their defence tight as always, having conceded only one goal in the league so far. With the return of their talismanic striker Sony Norde, head coach Sanjoy Sen will be confident of his team’s chances.

The last time these two sides met was back in April last year when they went on to produce a six-goal thriller that eventually ended 3-3. With DSK Shivajians often playing upto four Under-22 players in the matches leading upto this game, the fixture will produce an interesting clash of ideologies of relying on experience as opposed to looking towards developing talent for the future.

Commenting on his club’s immediate test, head coach Dave Rogers, said, “They (Mohun Bagan) are on top of the League at the minute, and they’re there on merit. They’ve had a great start, and are a big club, a traditional club in Indian football. They’ve had the best start to the league, and they deserve to be where they are at the moment.”