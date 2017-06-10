Dravid calls for BCCI clarity on conflict of interest issue

Mumbai : Asserting that he he has abided by the prevailing conflict of interest regulations, India A coach Rahul Dravid has called for more clarity on the issue by the Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI).

Dravid, who coaches the India A and India U-19 sides, is under a 10-month contract with the BCCI so that he can also focus on his other job of being a mentor for the Delhi Daredevils squad in the Indian Premier League (IPL).

Apart from Dravid, several other coaches contracted with the BCCI also have a similar arrangement, including India’s fielding coach R. Sridhar, national team physio Patrick Farhart and National Cricket Academy chief physio Andrew Leipus.

Sridhar and Farhart are involved with the Kings XI Punjab in the IPL, while Leipus works with the Kolkata Knight Riders.

The issue had drawn the ire of former Committee of Administrators (CoA) member Ramchandra Guha, who alleged that the practice violates the norms of conflict of interest.

“Yes, I have written to the CoA explaining my position and explaining the background against which this perceived conflict of interest has happened,” Dravid told ESPNcricinfo on Friday.

“By the BCCI’s conflict of interest rules, I was absolutely not under a conflict of interest. If the rules have changed midway through the contract, then I think it is unfair to criticise me for breaking the rules or twisting the rules to suit my convenience,” he added.