Doug Bracewell replaces Grandhomme

Wellington : New Zealand medium pacer Doug Bracewell replaced all-rounder Colin de Grandhomme for the three-match One-day International (ODI) series against West Indies starting from December 20.

According to a report by espncricinfo, Grandhomme had to withdraw from the New Zealand ODI squad for the series against West Indies and has returned to Zimbabwe following the death of his father. “Doug Bracewell has been picked as a replacement for the series which starts from December 20, with no timeline set for de Grandhomme’s return.”

“This is obviously extremely sad news for Colin and his family and we’re all thinking of them at the moment, right now the most important thing is that Colin is with his family,” New Zealand selector Gavin Larsen said.

This is Bracewell’s first call-up to the national squad since he was sentenced to 100 hours of community service in May earlier this year for a drink-driving offence.