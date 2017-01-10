Double for Chaudhary, PYC ‘A’ champs

Mumbai : Unseeded Rohit Chaudhary upset top seed compatriot Upendra Mulye for the men’s 40+ crown while the duo led PYC ‘A’, Pune to the team championship title, in the JVPG Maharashtra State Veterans Table Tennis Championship, at the Juhu Vile Parle Gymkhana.

Chaudhary, who earlier shocked third seed Dr. Nitin Toshniwal of Solapur in the quarter-finals, turned giant-killer when he rallied from a 1-2 deficit to upset favourite Mulye 11-3, 5-11, 6-11, 11-8, 11-2 in an exciting championship round. Mulye frittered away an envious advantage before dropping the crucial fourth game in a tight finish and losing his way in the decider. Later, Chaudhary and Mulye combined to lead PYC ‘A’ to a 3-0 win over Santacruz Gymkhana in the team championship final.

Second seed Mangala Saraf of Mumbai Suburban beat compatriot Rajeshwari Mehetre in a 3-2 thriller for the women’s 60+ crown, after leading 2-1 and being forced into the decider which she won over extra points in a nail-biting finish. Unseeded Suhasini Bakre of Pune, who shocked top seed Sneha Padhye in the semi-finals, also turned giant-killer when she upset second seed Neeta Kulkarni of Mumbai Suburban for the 50+ title following a 3-1 win.

Second seed Suhas Kulkarni won the men’s 65+ title with an upset 3-2 win over top seed Deepak Dudhane, while top seed Zarksis Khandadia of Mumbai Suburban clinched the 70+ crown when he rallied from 1-2 to beat third seed Vikas Satarkar of Pune 12-10 in the decider. Third seed Prakash Kelkar of Mumbai Suburban won the 60+ title.