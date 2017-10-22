Don’t want to lose due to mistakes: Brazil U-17 coach

Kolkata : Brazil coach Carlos Amadeu on Saturday said that his team has all bases covered ahead of their crunch FIFA U-17 World Cup quarter-final clash against Germany and the last thing he wants is the team to lose because of their own mistakes.

“We cannot lose for ourselves. We cannot lose for fault of ours or lack of preparation. If other team is better than us, it’s ok. We accept defeat. But we cannot lose control of our minds during the match,” Amadeu said on the eve of the game, reports IANS.

“You cannot control the result. They have to enjoy the match. You can control style of play,” the 52-year old added.

Asked about the chinks in their armour, Amadeu stressed on the team’s rigorous preparation for two and half years.

“Each game has its own history and they are different. Honduras 3-0) was strong in some aspects. Germany was strong in another aspect. Also ( DPR) Korea (2-0) was strong in other aspects,” the Brazil U-17 coach said.