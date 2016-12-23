Dolours, Union Bank emerge victorious

Mumbai : Our Lady of Dolours High School, Mumbai and Union Bank of India clinched the boys’ under-16 and men’s open titles respectively in the Late Joe Fernandis Memorial 7-a-side hockey tournament, organised by the Ambernath Hockey Welfare Association and played at the MPTF Ground, Ordnance Estate, Ambernath (W).

In the boys final, Our Lady of Dolours prevailed over Maharashtra Military School, Muradabad by a narrow 1-0 margin with Arjun Gupta netted the all-important winner.

Later, Union Bank staved off a strong spirited challenge from Bombay Republicans 5-4 in a fast-paced and thrilling final. Union Bank forwards Aakib Rahim and Anand Rai played stellar roles by scored a brace of goals each while Naresh Telang chipped in with one to help the bankers snatch the win. Bombay Republicans were well-served by Moses Pulanthara who scored two goals and Suraj Shahi and Raj Solanki, both striking one each.