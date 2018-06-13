Djokovic to play Queen’s Club tourney

London : Serbia’s Novak Djokovic will take part in the Queen’s Club tournament, a tuning-up contest for Wimbledon, Britain’s Lawn Tennis Association announced. “I am very excited to be playing the Fever-Tree Championships again. I have happy memories of reaching the final at The Queen’s Club 10 years ago and also winning the doubles title,” the LTA’s website cited Djokovic as saying.

“The atmosphere is always great and I am looking forward to playing in front of the British crowd again,” Djokovic added.