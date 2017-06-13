Mumbai : Displaying a high-level of consistency, Divya Mahajan, rose to the challenge with another fine performance and with good support from young teammates, Shrushti Haleangadi and Dev Shroff, they combined effectively to help The Topspinners defeat King Pong 5-3 in the best-of-nine rubbers final and emerge champions of the Capital First-Mumbai Super League (MSL) Table Tennis Championships, organized by 11Even Sports Pvt. Ltd. under the auspices of MCDTTA and MSDTTA, and played at NSCI, Worli late on Sunday. The trio were instrumental in winning four of the five rubbers.Earlier, Blazing Basher beat High Tide by 5-3 to claim the third place.
Divya, Shrushti and Dev excel as Topspinner emerge champs
