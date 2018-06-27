Diego Maradona memes become new sensation on Twitter after Argentina’s World Cup victory
Lionel Messi was the key player to watch during the Argentina match against Nigeria yesterday, but Diego Maradona was the center of attraction for the fans all over the world. The former Argentina player Maradona was seen in an overexcited state during the Argentina thriller against Nigeria.
This became a moment of fun for Twitter users who used Marodona’s gestures and expressions to create memes that went viral on the internet. Maradona roared and gesticulated from the VIP box in the stands and triggered a health alarm for himself after the final whistle. Throughout the match, which saw Argentina’s 2-1 victory over Nigeria, Maradona was seen in an over-excited state expressing different gestures.
Moments before the start of the match, he was saluting and waving at well-wishers of his team. He was in tears when the score was 1-1, which would have resulted in Argentina’s elimination. Then, after Marcos Rojo scored the team’s late winner, he was seen celebrating. Marodona’s hilarious reactions became an element for Twitter users to create memes. Have a look on some of the tweets depicting such memes.
Maradona Meme
pic.twitter.com/xxC8X186w2
— Ptc Recargado Rating (@PtcRecargado) June 26, 2018
Maradona Meme 7
pic.twitter.com/mxbFDXJT7I
— Ptc Recargado Rating (@PtcRecargado) June 26, 2018
Maradona Meme 8
pic.twitter.com/nnhBrmTO8X
— Ptc Recargado Rating (@PtcRecargado) June 26, 2018
Maradona Meme 9
pic.twitter.com/3aeAZ6Cl06
— Ptc Recargado Rating (@PtcRecargado) June 26, 2018
Amiga que manera de SCREAM AND SHOUT! #Britney #BritneySpears #Mundial2018 #Maradona #Messi #VamosArgentina #Rusia2018 #Meme #MardonaMeme #Argentina2018 pic.twitter.com/FMuhpUQWov
— La Britney de Cada Día (@labritneydecdia) June 26, 2018
Maradona Forever pic.twitter.com/FVbkUCuhgw
— Alfredito Ω (@AlfreditoLCDA) June 27, 2018
Diego Maradona has been possessed…….by the spirit of Pablo Escobar. pic.twitter.com/fqFLCXIfEN
— Graham Kingsbury (@grayjam68) June 26, 2018
*COCAINA FOREVER* #maradona pic.twitter.com/uWHppw7Gwe
— Killing Joke ✪ (@Fovsman) June 27, 2018
Maradona of Thrones @GameOfThrones #GameOfThrones pic.twitter.com/LALh0MTI1C
— Leandro Rafael (@Aretorios) June 27, 2018
Find someone who holds you in situations like the guy is holding Maradona.. pic.twitter.com/FnuDNvMzsD
— Helmet Man (@Ixhtiyaque) June 27, 2018
Maradona unchained. pic.twitter.com/AbQR2IJa5L
— やれやれだぜ (@osk3ar) June 27, 2018
#Maradona
Is this the real life?? pic.twitter.com/BFEFYPmu2s
— Ju C. (@lunazul90) June 27, 2018
Wakanda Forever#Maradona #ARG pic.twitter.com/vzdb39fJ8h
— Mohit Grover (@mohitgroverAT) June 27, 2018
Basically my entire life stages in one frame #MemeAlert #WorldCup #NGAARG #Maradona pic.twitter.com/frSImA3Tkw
— Zama Mvulane ®️ (@zmvulane) June 27, 2018
It’s exhausting being Maradona. pic.twitter.com/5n3xp8lUx5
— Piers Morgan (@piersmorgan) June 26, 2018