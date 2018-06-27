Free Press Journal
Diego Maradona memes become new sensation on Twitter after Argentina's World Cup victory

Diego Maradona memes become new sensation on Twitter after Argentina’s World Cup victory

Jun 27, 2018
Lionel Messi was the key player to watch during the Argentina match against Nigeria yesterday, but Diego Maradona was the center of attraction for the fans all over the world. The former Argentina player Maradona was seen in an overexcited state during the Argentina thriller against Nigeria.

This became a moment of fun for Twitter users who used Marodona’s gestures and expressions to create memes that went viral on the internet. Maradona roared and gesticulated from the VIP box in the stands and triggered a health alarm for himself after the final whistle. Throughout the match, which saw Argentina’s 2-1 victory over Nigeria, Maradona was seen in an over-excited state expressing different gestures.

Moments before the start of the match, he was saluting and waving at well-wishers of his team. He was in tears when the score was 1-1, which would have resulted in Argentina’s elimination. Then, after Marcos Rojo scored the team’s late winner, he was seen celebrating. Marodona’s hilarious reactions became an element for Twitter users to create memes. Have a look on some of the tweets depicting such memes.


 

