Diego Maradona: I am not God of football
Kolkata: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona on Monday said he is not the “God of football” but a normal footballer.
“I am not God of football, I am just a simple footballer,” Maradona said at a charity function here.
The 1986 World Cup hero arrived is in the city on Sunday evening on a three-day visit.
Maradona gave away financial aid and fruits to 11 cancer patients on behalf of a private organisation and was seen in a jovial mood. He was accompanied by his 27-year-old girlfriend Rocio Oliva. He also flagged off an air-conditioned ambulance for the cancer patients.
On his arrival, a Spanish song was played as the former Napoli star, regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, was seen waving at the crowd. A 12-foot statue of the 57-year-old holding the World Cup was unveiled. It will be kept at a park named after him — ‘Maradona Park’
“It’s just amazing. I have loved coming to Kolkata and I am very happy to be here again,” Maradona said.
Maradona was welcomed on to the dias with a tri-colour garland and flowers. He will play a charity football match against former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday at Barasat in West Bengal.