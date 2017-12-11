Free Press Journal
Trending Now
#Jerusalem
#ShashiKapoor
#Virushka
#PadmavatiRow
#BiggBoss11
#IndiavsSriLanka
#GujaratElections2017
Home / Sports / Diego Maradona: I am not God of football

Diego Maradona: I am not God of football

— By IANS | Dec 11, 2017 05:25 pm
FOLLOW US:

Argentine footballer Diego Maradona arrives in the Indian city of Kolkata. / AFP PHOTO / STR

Kolkata: Argentine football legend Diego Maradona on Monday said he is not the “God of football” but a normal footballer.

“I am not God of football, I am just a simple footballer,” Maradona said at a charity function here.

The 1986 World Cup hero arrived is in the city on Sunday evening on a three-day visit.


Maradona gave away financial aid and fruits to 11 cancer patients on behalf of a private organisation and was seen in a jovial mood. He was accompanied by his 27-year-old girlfriend Rocio Oliva. He also flagged off an air-conditioned ambulance for the cancer patients.

On his arrival, a Spanish song was played as the former Napoli star, regarded as one of the best footballers of all time, was seen waving at the crowd. A 12-foot statue of the 57-year-old holding the World Cup was unveiled. It will be kept at a park named after him — ‘Maradona Park’

“It’s just amazing. I have loved coming to Kolkata and I am very happy to be here again,” Maradona said.

Maradona was welcomed on to the dias with a tri-colour garland and flowers. He will play a charity football match against former India captain Sourav Ganguly on Tuesday at Barasat in West Bengal.

Tagged with:

EDITOR’S PICK