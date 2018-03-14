Dhruvpal Godara shines in Piramal Polo’s victory

Mumbai : Dhruvpal Godara was in his elements scoring six times and leading Piramal Polo to a 8-4 win against Bake House Cafe in the The Gwalior Cup (8 goal) Tournament, organized by the Amateur Riders’ Club (ARC) as part of the 71st Annual Horse Show & Polo Tournaments – 2018, and played the ARC polo grounds, Mahalaxmi Race Course, Mumbai.

Godara scored one in the first chukker and then struck twice in the third before slamming home three in the fourth. Abhimanyu Pathak added two to complete the win. Bashir Ali scored all the four goals for the losing side.

In another match, Madon Polo prevailed over Su Che Polo by a narrow 8-6 margin. For Madon Polo, Salim Azmi scored four goals, Simran Shergill scored two while Dinyar Madon and Ziyad Madon added one each. Su Che Polo scored through Samir Suhag who scored four goals and Nimit Mehta and Sidhanth Sharma scoring one each.

Results

Piramal Polo 8 (Dhruvpal Godara 6, Abhimanyu Pathak 2) beat Bake House Cafe 4 (Bashir Ali 4).

Madon Polo 8 (Salim Azmi 4, Simran Shergill 2, Dinyar Madon, Ziyad Madon) beat Su Che Polo 6 (Samir Suhag 4, Nimit Mehta, Sidhanth Sharma).